Mallaghan raises £4,600 for local mental health and cancer charities
Two local charities, The Niamh Louise Foundation and Charis Cancer Care, have benefitted from a combined £4,600 of support from Dungannon-based Mallaghan.

Mallaghan, which is a global leader in the manufacturing of airport ground support equipment, has hosted a variety of fundraising events to raise money for suicide prevention services in the Tyrone area and to support those in Cookstown and surrounding areas affected by cancer.

For the full story, see this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.

