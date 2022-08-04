Mallaghan raises £4,600 for local mental health and cancer charities

Two local charities, The Niamh Louise Foundation and Charis Cancer Care, have benefitted from a combined £4,600 of support from Dungannon-based Mallaghan.

Mallaghan, which is a global leader in the manufacturing of airport ground support equipment, has hosted a variety of fundraising events to raise money for suicide prevention services in the Tyrone area and to support those in Cookstown and surrounding areas affected by cancer.

