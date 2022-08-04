Huge changes at Menarys Dungannon!

Manager Barbara highlighting new store bargains at Menarys.dd223190

By a Courier reporter

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Leading family run department store group Menarys are celebrating a huge makeover at their Dungannon store.

Store Manager, Barbara Black, is delighted to finally welcome back customers and show them the fantastic new store look.

Barbara said: “The last few years have without doubt brought its challenges but as a company, Menarys are committed to retaining our presence in Dungannon town centre and have made considerable investments to position Menarys for the next few years and beyond."

