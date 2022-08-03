Tyrone’s hospitality sector on the brink says local owners

Hospitality businesses in Tyrone are being pushed to the brink of survival by rising food and energy prices, the owners of a local takeaway have told the Courier.

The hospitality sector was one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and businesses that managed to survive that crisis now have another on their hands.

The owners of a local takeaway based in Tyrone, who preferred not be named, say they are facing massive rising costs every day and, despite reluctantly raising their own prices in an attempt to stay afloat, the continual rise in costs has made it almost impossible to be sustainable.

