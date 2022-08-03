Pomeroy woman wins £80k in Cool FM Cash Call!

Pomeroy woman wins £80k in Cool FM Cash Call!
A Pomeroy woman has won a whopping £80,000, thanks to the ever popular Cool FM Cash Call.

Ciara Deeny said she was at home with her husband when she received the call.

"I was at home with my husband Conail, choosing photos for our wedding album," Ciara told Planet Radio.

"We had completely forgotten that it was ‘Cash Call ' time so when the phone rang I completely froze. It is a running joke with our friends and family that I never answer my phone - so I am very glad that I managed to answer the phone just in time."

