Ballymacall True Blues continue busy parading season

Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band is engaging in one of the busiest periods of parading in the band’s history.

Over the course of three days parading, the band took part in parades organised by the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and the Royal Black Institution.

In total, the band took part in 12 parades with members walking in excess of 70,000 steps in total.

