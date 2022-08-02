In YOUR packed Tyrone Courier this week...

Eight-page special as Clogher Valley Show returns after two-year absence

Tyrone’s hospitality sector on the brink says local owners

Council calls on union to suspend strike action

Anger as 250-year-old tree targeted by vandals

Pomeroy woman wins £80k in Cool FM Cash Call!

Rescued Stewartstown kitten makes it through eye operation successfully

Ballymacall True Blues continue busy parading season

McGlone: Hargey continuing to fail to meet Mid-Ulster social housing needs

P7 pupils could be without practice papers ahead of new transfer test

Dungannon Rotary Club recycling Presidents and bicycles!

Resident receiving end-of-life care moved from nursing home despite staff fears

Mid-Ulster Pride set for biggest parade yet

Mid-Ulster Council opens book of condolences for Lord Trimble

‘We need your support urgently’, hospital plea

Mallaghan raises £4,600 for local mental health and cancer charities

McKeevers scoop prestigious pharmacy award

Cookstown business launches initiative to raise mental health awareness

Armagh Art Club 1962-2022: Celebrating 60 Years Hidden Gems in City

Making Menopause Matter at Moy Park

Members of Clogher Valley RFC complete 'Row The Mournes' challenge!