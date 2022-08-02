In YOUR packed Tyrone Courier this week

In YOUR packed Tyrone Courier this week
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

In YOUR packed Tyrone Courier this week...

Eight-page special as Clogher Valley Show returns after two-year absence

Tyrone’s hospitality sector on the brink says local owners

Council calls on union to suspend strike action

Anger as 250-year-old tree targeted by vandals

Pomeroy woman wins £80k in Cool FM Cash Call!

Rescued Stewartstown kitten makes it through eye operation successfully

Ballymacall True Blues continue busy parading season

McGlone: Hargey continuing to fail to meet Mid-Ulster social housing needs

P7 pupils could be without practice papers ahead of new transfer test

Dungannon Rotary Club recycling Presidents and bicycles!

Resident receiving end-of-life care moved from nursing home despite staff fears

Mid-Ulster Pride set for biggest parade yet

Mid-Ulster Council opens book of condolences for Lord Trimble

‘We need your support urgently’, hospital plea

Mallaghan raises £4,600 for local mental health and cancer charities

McKeevers scoop prestigious pharmacy award

Cookstown business launches initiative to raise mental health awareness

Armagh Art Club 1962-2022: Celebrating 60 Years Hidden Gems in City

Making Menopause Matter at Moy Park

Members of Clogher Valley RFC complete 'Row The Mournes' challenge!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271