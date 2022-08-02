In this week's Mid-Ulster Courier
In YOUR packed Tyrone Courier this week...
Eight-page special as Clogher Valley Show returns after two-year absence
Tyrone’s hospitality sector on the brink says local owners
Council calls on union to suspend strike action
Anger as 250-year-old tree targeted by vandals
Pomeroy woman wins £80k in Cool FM Cash Call!
Rescued Stewartstown kitten makes it through eye operation successfully
Ballymacall True Blues continue busy parading season
McGlone: Hargey continuing to fail to meet Mid-Ulster social housing needs
P7 pupils could be without practice papers ahead of new transfer test
Dungannon Rotary Club recycling Presidents and bicycles!
Resident receiving end-of-life care moved from nursing home despite staff fears
Mid-Ulster Pride set for biggest parade yet
Mid-Ulster Council opens book of condolences for Lord Trimble
‘We need your support urgently’, hospital plea
Mallaghan raises £4,600 for local mental health and cancer charities
McKeevers scoop prestigious pharmacy award
Cookstown business launches initiative to raise mental health awareness
Armagh Art Club 1962-2022: Celebrating 60 Years Hidden Gems in City
Making Menopause Matter at Moy Park
Members of Clogher Valley RFC complete 'Row The Mournes' challenge!