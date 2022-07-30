Successful day for Augharan Pipe Band members

Successful day for Augharan Pipe Band members
Congratulations to Augharan Pipe Band Drum Major, Rafaela Fields, in achieving third place in the Junior section at the Ulster Pipe Band Championships last Saturday at Ballymena Academy.


The band were in action at the Ulster Pipe Band Championships held at Ballymena Academy, achieving overall fifth place in grade 3B and fourth place in 3A - a busy day for the players competing in both grades.

