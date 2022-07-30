Craigavon Area Hospital at the forefront of new treatment preventing increased COVID-19 hospital admissions

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

THANKS to new ground breaking medicines, the Southern Trust is now preventing potential hospitalisation of vulnerable patients infected with COVID-19.

Craigavon Hospital is one of six sites across Northern Ireland offering outpatient antibody and antiviral treatments for the most clinically at risk patients from across the area.

