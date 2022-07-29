Mallaghan brings creative ideas to life for St Patrick's College
Students at St Patrick’s College in Dungannon have had their engineering designs brought to life thanks to Mallaghan, a global leader in the manufacturing of airport ground support equipment.
The pioneering project saw Construction, Technology and Engineering students submit 14 designs for an onsite bus shelter, with the winning design manufactured by Dungannon-based Mallaghan.
