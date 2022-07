Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the well-being of 47-year-old Damien Heagney from Cookstown.

Damien, who is around 5' 10" tall and of stocky build, has links to the Tyrone and Fermanagh areas.

Police would encourage Damien to make contact to confirm his well-being, or for anyone who may have any information about his whereabouts, to ring 101 quoting reference 1058 of 19/07/22.