Multiple residents 'died in aftermath of move from Valley Care home'

Multiple vulnerable residents died in the “immediate aftermath” of being moved from the Valley Nursing Home, which was ordered to close during the Covid lockdown, by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), it has been claimed.

The disclosure was made during a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council where it was further alleged some residents were transferred to facilities with confirmed outbreaks of the virus.

The Clogher facility closed when the management company Healthcare Ireland was deemed unfit to operate following an unannounced RQIA inspection in October 2020.

It was home to 53 residents at the time.

Significant concerns were identified around management of Covid guidance, infection prevention and control, fire safety, care delivery and records, mandatory training, lack of stimulation for residents, control of hazardous substances, staff interaction with patients and managerial oversight and governance.

