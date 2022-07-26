New business park planned for Cookstown

MID-ULSTER District Council’s planners are currently considering an application to bring a new 16 unit business park to Cookstown.

Lodged by agent Clyde Shanks on behalf of applicant Sperrin Trading Services Ltd the application seeks permission to create and develop a business park that will include 16 units and develop access arrangements from the Sandholes Road and include landscaping, car parking, servicing and ancillary site works.

