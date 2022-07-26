History-maker Burns full of pride
In your Tyrone Courier... out now!
'Majority of bins' won't be emptied for almost a month - Union strike to last until August 21
Clogher Valley Show is back and all set for 102nd edition
Multiple residents 'died in aftermath of move from Valley Care home'
Plans to resite Aughnacloy waste water treatment works
Writing's on the wall for Royal Mail postboxes
St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley holds retirement function for esteemed members of staff
Health system needs fixed, says Tyrone woman whose terminally ill mother left waiting 28 hours without a bed
Letters to go undelivered in Tyrone & Mid-Ulster as Royal Mail gets set for strike next month
Council to determine who is responsible for maintenance of War Memorial
One-off payment for local health workers to be made next month - but pay rise may have to wait
'Bring it on' - Lawson remains in defiant mood as NIEA confirms investigation into Roughan bonfire
New initiative to reshape hospital care announced
St Patrick’s Academy distribution of prizes
Killymoon Castle launches American World War Two tours
Aughnacloy Primary School Prize Day
Donaghmore Horticultural Community in attendance at Royal Garden Party
Kitten rescued in Stewartstown sparks outpouring of support for cat welfare charity
All this and more in your Tyrone Courier... out now ...