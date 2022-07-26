In your Tyrone Courier... out now!

'Majority of bins' won't be emptied for almost a month - Union strike to last until August 21

Clogher Valley Show is back and all set for 102nd edition

Multiple residents 'died in aftermath of move from Valley Care home'

Plans to resite Aughnacloy waste water treatment works

Writing's on the wall for Royal Mail postboxes

St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley holds retirement function for esteemed members of staff

Health system needs fixed, says Tyrone woman whose terminally ill mother left waiting 28 hours without a bed

Letters to go undelivered in Tyrone & Mid-Ulster as Royal Mail gets set for strike next month

Council to determine who is responsible for maintenance of War Memorial

One-off payment for local health workers to be made next month - but pay rise may have to wait

'Bring it on' - Lawson remains in defiant mood as NIEA confirms investigation into Roughan bonfire

New initiative to reshape hospital care announced

St Patrick’s Academy distribution of prizes

Killymoon Castle launches American World War Two tours

Aughnacloy Primary School Prize Day

Donaghmore Horticultural Community in attendance at Royal Garden Party

Kitten rescued in Stewartstown sparks outpouring of support for cat welfare charity

