Local schools receive prestigious Green Flags from Eco Schools

Children and teachers from across the district have been recognised for their environmental work at the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag Awards.

Twelve local schools received Green Flags, with others being recognised as Ambassador Schools. Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, Koulla Yiasouma helped to hand out the Green Flags and spoke to the young people attending about their rights and the importance of standing up for the protection of their environment.

The Eco Schools Green Flag Awards for 2022 have been sponsored by educational supplies and learning resource company, Nexus.

