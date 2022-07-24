Come out and play at Argory this Summer

The Argory team are asking you to ‘come out and play’ this summer and enjoy a range of active events and games.

Open daily throughout July and August, the Argory aims to encourage people to get outdoors and explore their special places in a new way.

The Argory will be one of many properties that will be hosting various challenging and fun activities throughout the summer.

Visitors will be able to take part in everything from horse-less show jumping (for our 2-legged and 4-legged guests) event to challenging themselves in the jungle gym. Have a go at school yard skipping and see how long you can balance on our balance boards.



‘We’re really excited to be offering sporting activities at The Argory; it will be a great opportunity for people get fit, have fun and enjoy this beautiful place. Also, by taking part in our events, visitors will be helping us to conserve the outdoors for future generations.’ said Becky Ramsay, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager.



As part of the experience, little ones can hire out balance bikes to explore the grounds and burn off some energy in our newly improved play area with a trampoline, mud kitchen and climbing posts and frame.



For full details please visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/the-argory or follow us on Facebook at National Trust Mid Ulster.