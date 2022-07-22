Cookstown memorial to Raymond vandalised

The damaged memorial at Kingsbridge. SC222962

A MEMORIAL to a popular Cookstown man who passed away four years ago has been vandalised.

A beloved figure in the Cookstown area, Raymond Gates, who passed away in 2018, was a well known for waving to cars near the Dungannon Road roundabout.

A memorial bike was installed at the spot near the roundabout where Raymond used to sit. However it was damaged by an act of vandalism this past week.

