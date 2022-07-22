Clogher Show returns in 2022 - bigger and better!

The 102nd Clogher Valley Show is due to take place on the traditional date - the last Wednesday in July.

The Show covers approximately 60 acres in the scenic Clogher Valley and is eagerly looked forward to by thousands.

This popular event in the 2022 Agricultural Calendar is host to 15 Championships with exhibitors from all over Ireland proudly presenting their livestock in the judging rings.

