Resist attempts to rewrite the past, says Royal Black Institution leader

The leader of the Royal Black Institution has spoken out on the need for resistance to attempts to rewrite the past, saying “we owe it to the next generation”.

Speaking on the platform at the Scarva demonstration, Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said an event such as the annual July 13 gathering was “an opportunity to reflect on the past, to examine the present and look forward with hope for the future”.

Rev Anderson said it was a time to remember those who had paid the supreme sacrifice in two world wars, conflicts and acts of terrorism “in the defence of freedom and in the pursuit of peace”.

He said it was “a peace that is being subverted and altered today by those with a political agenda”, adding: “We must resist such attempts to rewrite the past and ensure that the true legacy of our past is taught to the children of today.”

Quoting the author George Orwell, he said: “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their understanding of their history.”

Rev Anderson added: "We simply must not allow that to happen here in our beloved part of the United Kingdom. We all have our part to play in ensuring that the correct story of our past is kept alive. We owe it to the next generation.”

