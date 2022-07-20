Molloy describes third attack as 'sectarian'

Francie Molloy MP

By a Courier reporter

By a Courier reporter

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

A MID-ULSTER Sinn Fein MP believes he is being deliberately targeted after fields which belong to him were set alight.

Francie Molloy claimed he believed the incident to be a "sectarian attack" said it has “no place in our society”.

This is the third time his fields have been set on fire.

