Fivemiletown Royal British Legion commemorate fallen comrades with charity cycle

CYCLISTS from Fivemiletown Royal British Legion have successfully completed their 2022 challenge of visiting the graves of their 43 fallen comrades from 6 UDR while raising money for veterans support charities.

All money raised will be shared between SEFF’s West Tyrone Gateway Service and MAPS, Omagh.

The marathon cycle took place on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th July and the group exceeded its £2,500 goal on GoFundMe.

Previously in 2021the group cycled around the 27 graves of those from 4 UDR who were murdered by the Provisional IRA, raising over £4,000 for SEFF.

Speaking ahead of this year's challenge, Iain Lendrum BEM, a member of Fivemiletown RBL Veterans Cycling Club who took part in the challenge told the Courier:

“We were so touched last year by the effect it had on the families. It showed them that the sacrifice made by their family members had not been forgotten.

“We found that it was very, very emotional for the families and for us personally. That was almost more of an incentive to do it again, even more than the financial aspect.”

