Charlie Lawson to be investigated by Department after lighting bonfire

Former Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson is under investigation by the Environment Agency after lighting the bonfire at the Eleventh Night celebrations at Roughan Orange Hall, it is understood.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs told the Belfast Telegraph: "Northern Ireland Environment Agency will consider Mr Lawson’s actions in line with our statutory role.”

Writing in response to a tweet from loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, Mr Lawson said his representatives were contacted due to concerns the bonfire allegedly contained waste.

Mr Lawson confirmed the investigation centres on the event at Roughan Orange Hall, adding: "Small, organised, no effigies, no flegs, no offence."

Deborah Erskine, Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, hit out at this development.

She tweeted: "Really absurd that this event is being targeted. A FAMILY event. No sectarianism in sight. Maybe those press who are so intent on demonising come next year and enjoy Roughan’s 11th night. In this case it seems ignorance breeds contempt for the sake of a headline."