Tuesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Monday 18 July 2022 19:00
Here's the weather forecast for Wednesday, July 19 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Lady Captain’s Day at Loughgall Golf Club
New Irish language school build plan for Coalisland
Five-star England end Northern Ireland's Euro campaign
Griggs sets another new Irish record
‘We should have ripped into Galway’ - Gallagher
Ex-Dungannon ace sees red as Ireland earn historic win over All Blacks
Double delight for Browne and Burrows Engineering/RK Racing at Skerries 100
Mixed week for title-chasing Dungannon
A map of the improvements that Into the West are campaigning for. SC222612
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271