Live on the Hill 2022 cancelled

The upcoming Live on the Hill event, which was set to take place in Dungannon this August, has been cancelled.

The event had been due to take place at the Hill of the O'Neill inn Dungannon on 13th August. However, a lack of advance ticket sales, as well as the ongoing cost of living crisis, has meant that the event has had to be cancelled.

A statement from the organisers of the event read:

“Due to a continuing unstable economy and the addition of rising living costs it is very sadly and very regrettably no longer possible to continue with this year's Live on the Hill which we had very great and extremely high hopes for.

“Sales are nowhere near where they need to be in order to make a safe projected outcome other than one that ultimately incurs a very substantial and detrimental loss.

“In years gone by a live music event, of this very nature, on the Hill would be half sold of its capacity at this time. This time however we're sitting at approximately 20% of the total capacity.

“Advance ticket sales are vital to the survival of live entertainment, whether that be music, comedy, spoken word and unfortunately it's a luxury for many now more than ever in this industry.

