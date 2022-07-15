Over 16% of patients wait longer than 12 hours in Craigavon’s Emergency Department

Over 16% of patients who presented at Craigavon Area Hospital's Emergency Care Department during 2021/22 waited longer than 12 hours, new figures have revealed.

Statistics detailing the waiting times of new and unplanned review attendances at Emergency Care Departments within each Trust and hospital across Northern Ireland show that 13,148 patients at Craigavon waited over 12 hours - 16.6%.

The majority (33,246 or 42.1%) of patients waited between four and 12 hours, and 32,625 (41.3%) were dealt with within four hours.

