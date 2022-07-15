Massive increase in home schooling in Mid-Ulster

Massive increase in home schooling in Mid-Ulster
Josh Farrell

Reporter:

Josh Farrell

Email:

josh.farrell@tyronecourier.uk.com

The number of pupils being pulled from schools to be educated at home in Mid-Ulster has seen a massive increase in the past three years, new figures have revealed.

In the 2021/2022 academic year, 45 pupils were recorded as having being deregistered from school to be home educated in the Mid-Ulster council area. 96 were deregistered in Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon district, the highest figure in all of Northern Ireland.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271