Council to fell trees at Coolhill Cemetery as part of £177k works

Mid-Ulster District Council looks set to spend more than £175,000 felling trees, repairing undulations, removing shrubbery beds at a Dungannon cemetery and installing CCTV in the car park of another.

A recommendation to spend £177,000 on the work was supported at a meeting of Council’s environment committee on Monday, July 4, following a proposal from DUP Councillor Clement Cuthbertson which was seconded by his party colleague, Councillor Frances Burton.

