Friday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Thursday 14 July 2022 22:06
Here's the weather forecast for Wednesday, July 15 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Swifts preparations begin as new season draws near
Chewing gum removal machine to be purchased for Mid-Ulster
‘We should have ripped into Galway’ - Gallagher
'I got to live out my dream and no one can take that away from me' - Magill
Ex-Dungannon ace sees red as Ireland earn historic win over All Blacks
Mary Quinn Trophy contested at Dungannon Golf Club
Double delight for Browne and Burrows Engineering/RK Racing at Skerries 100
Mixed week for title-chasing Dungannon
A map of the improvements that Into the West are campaigning for. SC222612
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271