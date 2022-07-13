Children and cars the target of Coalisland 'egg attack' on Twelfth

Young children and vehicles at an Orange Hall in Coalisland were the target as a group of teenagers allegedly threw eggs on the evening of July 12.

It is claimed that four children, aged five to nine, were playing outside the hall when teenagers, approximately aged 16, approached them and threw a number of eggs at them.

Four vehicles belonging to members of Coalisland Faith Defenders LOL and Coalisland Jubilee Accordion Band were also damaged by the eggs.

It is understood that Police were notified and subsequently attended the premises.

Full story in next week's Tyrone Courier.