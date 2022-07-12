Castlecaulfield Twelfth Assembly Field attack a 'hate crime'

POLICE have described an attack on Castlecaulfield Assembly Field ahead of today’s Twelfth celebrations as a “hate crime”.

Decorations were damaged and bunting and other decorations torn down and scattered in the Assembly Field and along the road.

The attack is believed to have taken place around 9.30pm on Sunday night.

Full story and photos in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220713tyronecourier