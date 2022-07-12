Castlecaulfield Twelfth Assembly Field attack a 'hate crime'

The attack on the Castlecaulfield Twelfth Assembly Field.

By a Courier reporter

By a Courier reporter

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

POLICE have described an attack on Castlecaulfield Assembly Field ahead of today’s Twelfth celebrations as a “hate crime”.
Decorations were damaged and bunting and other decorations torn down and scattered in the Assembly Field and along the road.
The attack is believed to have taken place around 9.30pm on Sunday night.
