Police offer traffic advice for motorists on Twelfth of July

Motorists are advised of traffic disruption with some diversions in place as a result of the Twelfth of July parade in Aughnacloy, Tobermore and Castlecaulfield. In Tobermore congestion is expected. Non parade traffic is asked to avoid the general Tobermore Area. Outer diversion points will be in place to divert Non Parade Traffic away from the parade route. Traffic travelling towards the North Coast are asked to use the outer diversions towards Magherafelt and Fivemilestraight Road which will take them onto the Glenshane Pass. The Parade organisers have asked that anyone attending the parade does not park on the Maghera Road from Moyola Bridge into the centre of Tobermore. This is to facilitate buses at this location which will drop off before parking on the Desertmartin Road. Disabled parking is available in the demonstration field. Parking permits have been issued by the Parade organiser to those parking in the demonstration field.

In Castlecaulfield, congestion is expected. Castlecaulfield District have asked that there is no parking along Main Street, Police will place No waiting cones and enforce them at this location. Anyone wishing to park at the Assembly Field should approach the village from Donaghmore, alternatively to park at the Demonstration Field please approach the village via Old Ballygawley Road to Parkanaur Road and then take the first right into Reaskcor Road. Outer diversion points will be in place to divert Non Parade Traffic away from the parade route.

Traffic disruption is anticipated as a result of the Aughnacloy parade. Non parade traffic is asked to avoid the general Aughnacloy Area. Outer diversion points will be in place to divert non parade traffic away from the parade route. Traffic travelling from the Republic of Ireland toward Aughnacloy will be diverted at Monaghan via Caledon or the Old Monaghan Road.