'Woolpower' turns knitting project into miniature Clogher Cathedral

A year long wait finally ended on Sunday evening, 26th June for the congregation of the Clogher Cathedral Group of Parishes, when they unveiled their model of St Macartan’s Cathedral constructed from a timber frame and knitted exterior.

Members of the Knit, Stitch and Natter Group began their model Cathedral project during lockdown when they started knitting individual squares at home with the hope that when brighter days would allow, the squares would be brought together to form a single project.

Story and photos in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220706tyronecourier