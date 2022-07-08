Councillors condemn river slurry spill

Mid-Ulster District Council is to write to the Agriculture Minister, calling for him to introduce tougher penalties in an attempt to bring an end to slurry spills in local rivers.

The request to write the letter was brought forward by Councillor Malachy Quinn at the council’s monthly meeting on Thursday, June 23 and comes after a recent apparent slurry spill in the River Torrent.

Providing the chamber with details of the incident, Cllr Quinn said the local authority needs to write to the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ Minister Edwin Poots MLA, calling on him ensure this is the last time something like this happens.

“Everyone has heard the incident last Sunday [June 19], where we had a slurry leakage into the River Torrent, the slurry spread for nine kilometres from Newmills to Clonoe,” said Cllr Quinn.

“It has resulted in the death of 3,500 fish.

“This is the third leakage that has gone into the river and has basically wiped out all life on the river itself.

“This is the first major incident in 15 years and the river was only recovering now. We had cod, trout and even eels that experts did not know swam in the River Torrent killed.”

