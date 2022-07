Police Service of Northern Ireland Detectives have today, 7 July 2022, charged a 45-year-old man from the Tyrone area with Stalking offences against a 33-year-old female.

The man is due to appear at Dungannon court on Friday 8th July. As is normal procedure all charged are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

He has been charged under new legislation: The Protection from Stalking Act NI 2022, which received Royal Ascent at the end of April 2022.