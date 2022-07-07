Plans for new Irish language school build in Coalisland backed

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee has approved an application to bring a new Irish language school building to Coalisland.

The application was lodged by Knox and Clayton Architects on behalf of Gaelscoil Ui Neill and seeks to demolish an existing building to erect a seven based primary school (single unit), nursery (single unit) and playground on the site of the community centre in Gortgonis.

It had been hoped the application would have be ready to present to the committee in June alongside two related applications, that were approved at the time, for the development of Gortgonis Leisure Centre and enabling works at the site which fronts onto the Gortgonis Road.

