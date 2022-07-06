Former Oakdale Meats site goes on the market

THE FORMER Oakdale Meats site in Dungannon has gone on the market with an asking price of £1.295 million.

The site has planning permission for a retail and forecourt development after Mid-Ulster District Council granted planning permission to BDJ Management for the redevelopment of the vacant site in February 2021.

Story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220706tyronecourier