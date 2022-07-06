Former Oakdale Meats site goes on the market

The former abattoir at Oaks Road Dungannon.dd222724

THE FORMER Oakdale Meats site in Dungannon has gone on the market with an asking price of £1.295 million.

The site has planning permission for a retail and forecourt development after Mid-Ulster District Council granted planning permission to BDJ Management for the redevelopment of the vacant site in February 2021.

