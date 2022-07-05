In your packed Mid-Ulster Courier... out now!

Northern Ireland Health Service to receive the George Cross
Twelfth feature focus with all the details ahead of the Castlecaulfield, Aughnacloy and Tobermore demonstrations
Northern Health Trust 'worst performer' for waiting times
Former RUC officer receives £50,000 damages over Pomeroy armed robbery incident
Tributes are paid following death of popular local Minister, Rev Dr Andrew Rodgers
Cllr calls on Mid-Ulster Council to push for return of rail network to west
Michelle O'Neill lays wreath to mark Battle of Somme
Mid-Ulster included in £20million roads upgrade
Police appeal follows Magherafelt road fatality
Battle of Somme Anniversary photos
Focus on Mid-Ulster players' involvement with the NI International team ahead of this week's Women's Euros!
Derry's staying power can take them to the All-Ireland Final
