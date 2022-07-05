In your packed Mid-Ulster Courier... out now!

In your packed Mid-Ulster Courier edition this week:

Twelfth feature focus with all the details ahead of the Castlecaulfield, Aughnacloy and Tobermore demonstrations

Northern Health Trust 'worst performer' for waiting times

Former RUC officer receives £50,000 damages over Pomeroy armed robbery incident

Tributes are paid following death of popular local Minister, Rev Dr Andrew Rodgers

Cllr calls on Mid-Ulster Council to push for return of rail network to west

Michelle O'Neill lays wreath to mark Battle of Somme

Mid-Ulster included in £20million roads upgrade

Police appeal follows Magherafelt road fatality

Battle of Somme Anniversary photos

Stewartstown PS Fun Night

17 packed pages of sporting news including...

Focus on Mid-Ulster players' involvement with the NI International team ahead of this week's Women's Euros!

Derry's staying power can take them to the All-Ireland Final

