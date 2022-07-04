Tyrone man admits possessing indecent images

Police have welcomed a plea of guilty by a 27-year-old East Tyrone man at Coleraine Crown Court (on Thursday 30th June 2022) for making and possessing indecent images of children. Daniel Bell will be sentenced on 22nd August 2022.

Detective Inspector Vasey from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Child Internet Protection Team said: “These are heinous crimes, taking advantage of and exploiting children, arguably the most vulnerable in our society.

“If a person is downloading, viewing or making indecent images of children, you are leaving a digital footprint and we are actively looking for you. It is child abuse.

"We have specialist officers within the Child Internet Protection Team who are dedicated to investigating these crimes, bringing those responsible before the courts and ultimately protecting further vulnerable young people from unimaginable suffering.

"We will continue proactively targeting those people in our community who contribute to this cycle of abuse."