£170,000 invested in final phase of Town and Village Business Spruce Up Scheme

INVESTMENT of more than £170,000 in over 30 business properties has been confirmed in the final phase of Mid-Ulster District Council’s Town and Village Spruce Up scheme.

The fourth and final phase of the scheme, which began in 2019 and has already seen almost £1M invested in improving business properties internally and externally, will bring the total number of business properties to benefit from the scheme to 200.

