Mid-Ulster food prices set to soar according to forecast

The price of food is expected to continue to grow.

FOOD prices could rise by 15 per cent this Summer and leave shoppers skipping meals due to 'food stress', according to grocery analysts.

The Institute of Grocery Distribution said that, in the coming months, families will pay more for meat, cereal, dairy, fruit and vegetable products.

A typical family of four's shopping bills could rise as much as £40 per month in the latest pinch on domestic finances as essentials such as bread and dairy look set to rise.

