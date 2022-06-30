Police reiterate appeal for information on fatal collision in Magherafelt

Police have reiterated their appeal for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt on Tuesday 7th June 2022.

The collision involved a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike which occurred shortly after 8.30pm. 49-year-old Ainslie Gordon from Cookstown died in hospital from his injuries following the collision.

Sergeant Joanne Boyd from the Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) said officers are especially keen for the rider of a blue and white coloured Suzuki GSXR motorcycle to contact them.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with the motorcyclist in this image who may have been riding with Mr Gordon around the time the collision took place. We are appealing to the rider or someone who may recognise the motorcycle with its distinctive dark coloured screen and blue seat cowl on the pillion seat to contact us.

“Our enquiries and investigation are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information which can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.”