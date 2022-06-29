All the latest sport from South Derry in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier 17-Page sports section!

By Courier Sports Reporter

Reporter:

By Courier Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

This week's Mid-Ulster Courier contains another 17-Page bumper sports section featuring...

Derry all set for All-Ireland semi-final clash with Galway
Magherafelt's Jenna Bowman to represent NI in netball at Commonwealths
Weightlifter Louis Eastwood, from Cookstown, breaking records
Harps Cycling Club Midsummer Sportive
Draperstown Celtic Diamonds chalk up another win in football
Newell Stores 5K & 10K run
Latest athletics news featuring the Harriers, Acorns and Galbally clubs
Motorcycle action from Mondello Park featuring Dungannon rider Adam Brown
Motorsport including Cookstown Autotest and Tullyroan Oval
All the latest GAA news with a focus on Tyrone and Tyrone Ladies
The Ren-bu-kan Judo Club
Dungannon take on Fivemiletown in bowls
Golf Captains' Days from Dungannon, Aughnacloy and Loughgall... and lots more!
Get your Mid-Ulster Courier out now or check out our e-paper!

