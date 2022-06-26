Dungannon Workhouse Memorial Garden opens

A special event has been held to mark the official opening of The Dungannon Workhouse Memorial Garden at South Tyrone Hospital.

The garden was created by The Southern Trust as a memorial to all those men, women and children who are buried on the site and includes a special engraved stone in their memory.



Members of Donaghmore Historical Society, Trust staff as well as the Chair of Mid-Ulster Council and local religious leaders were among those attending the opening.

Dr Maria O’Kane, Southern Trust Chief Executive welcomed everybody attending this significant and poignant event.

