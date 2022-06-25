Sunday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Saturday 25 June 2022 22:43
Here's the weather forecast for Sunday, June 26, courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Derry cruise into All Ireland semi-finals
Countdown on for Armoy Road Races final entries
Stepping out once again for Parish Dances in Maghera following two-year postponement due to the Pandemic
Dungannon Rugby Club bids a fond farewell to former Coach Andy
'Skinner' released by Coleraine
Sperrin Harriers announce Stanley Reid Memorial 5 Mile Classic
Dungannon Golf Club gears up for Captain's Day
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271