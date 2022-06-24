Tyrone schools to benefit from £2.2m School Pollinator Garden Scheme

Environment Minister Edwin Poots and Education Minister Michelle McIlveen have praised the success of the School Pollinator Garden Scheme during a visit to Queen Elizabeth II Primary School in Pomeroy.

During their visit, Minister Poots and Minister McIveen saw first-hand how the school has benefited from a grant of £7,444 to create a new learning and relaxation area.

The school is one of 301 across both urban and rural areas which are set to benefit from this scheme providing grants of between £3,000 and £12,000 to improve the health of our bees and pollinators and to help protect our eco-systems. The scheme is being delivered by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

