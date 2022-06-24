Tyrone GAA weekend fixtures postponed as mark of respect to Damian Casey

Tyrone GAA weekend fixtures postponed as mark of respect to Damian Casey
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

All scheduled GAA games in Tyrone have been called off this weekend with the community preparing to say goodbye to one of its sporting greats.

The decision to postpone the fixtures was taken by the Competitions Control Committee as a mark of respect to the late Damian Casey, whose funeral is set to take place in Dungannon on Sunday.

“A Chara, as a mark of respect to our friend Damian Casey, the CCC are postponing all games in the County this weekend”, read a Tyrone GAA statement.

“The Senior/Reserve ACL games on Friday/Saturday & the U17/19 games on Sunday are off this weekend will be re-fixed with a double round of fixtures later in the summer.”

The 29-year-old died suddenly while in Spain for a friend’s wedding last week.

A wake for Mr Casey will be held today and on Saturday.

The funeral will take place on Sunday in St Patrick’s Church Dungannon.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271