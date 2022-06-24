Memorial Garden and Stone Dedicated in Pomeroy

A large crowd was in attendance at a special service held in the District Field in Pomeroy on Thursday 16 June which saw the opening of a Memorial Garden and unveiling of a Memorial Stone in honour of 8 members of Pomeroy District LOL No. 5 who were murdered by terrorists.

The Worshipful District Master, W. Bro Ian Hayes extended a warm welcome to everyone present and the District Chaplain W. Bro. Rev. Trevor Boyd conducted the act of worship with the praise being led by Mulnagore Accordion Band.

The Memorial Garden was opened by a senior and a junior member of the District; W. Bro. Wilfred Somerville and J. Bro. Archie Willis.

