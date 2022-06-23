Parking restrictions to address 'Wild West' reputation of Coalisland – Cllr

Main Street, Coalisland.

Mid-Ulster District Council’s environment committee has approved DfI plans to introduce parking restrictions in Coalisland.

Following the completion of the public realm scheme in the area, the Department for Infrastructure plans to introduce two loading bays on Main Street and no waiting at any time but loading and unloading will be permitted at section of Barrack Square and Stewartstown Road.

