Mid-Ulster Councillor notes Irish language request forms 'all look strikingly similar’

Cllr Clement Cuthbertson

By a Courier reporter

By a Courier reporter

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

A Dungannon councillor has noted a striking similarity in three Irish language street signs request brought before Mid-Ulster District Council’s Environment Committee.

Speaking at the Council's Committee’s meeting, DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson noted the three requests for Rainey View, Foxfield Park and Rugby Court, all located in Magherafelt, appear “as if the same person has dictated or wrote the same request letter”.

