St Patrick's Academy success stories!

St. Patrick’s Academy U14 camogie team

St. Patrick’s Academy U14 camogie team have won the Ulster Shield Final against Aquinas Grammar School.

The match took place recently at Clann na Banna, Banbridge.

In an exciting game, the St. Patrick’s girls were 7 points down at half time but went on to have an extremely strong second half and win the Ulster Shield Final.

It is one of quite a number of successes St Patrick's Academy is celebrating.

