Update: 45-year-old man charged with murder of Cookstown pensioner

A 45-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Margaret Una Noone, following his arrest on Sunday 19th June, and is set to appear before Omagh Magistrates' Court today.

A statement from the Police said:

"Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Cookstown on Sunday, June 19th have named the victim as 77-year-old Margaret Una Noone.



"A 45-year-old man has been charged with her murder and is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 21st.



"As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."